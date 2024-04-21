CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $49.98 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $49.98 million and $2.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,947.70 or 1.00033442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010774 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06427442 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,833,318.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

