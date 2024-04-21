Celestia Tops 1-Day Volume of $153.20 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Celestia token can now be bought for $11.53 or 0.00017756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $153.20 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celestia has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,037,698,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,037,698,630.136852 with 178,742,157.886852 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 11.77070519 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $182,465,188.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

