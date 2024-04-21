Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

