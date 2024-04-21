Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $75.15. 2,686,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

View Our Latest Report on Centene

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.