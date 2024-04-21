Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.92. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 800 shares.
Ceres Global Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$90.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
