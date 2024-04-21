Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.