Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Prologis by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

