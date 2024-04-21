Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 5,592 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,318,000 after acquiring an additional 437,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.42. 1,791,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,899. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $539.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.57.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

