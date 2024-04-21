Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $467,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,413 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,214 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EA traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $127.27. 1,869,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.