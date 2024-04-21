Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $866,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. 224,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,254. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $59.40.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

