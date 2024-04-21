Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,760 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,514,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

