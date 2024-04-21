Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $308,000 Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.27.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,226. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.22. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

