Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Lam Research comprises about 2.6% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $18.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.25. 1,354,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $945.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $801.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $931.85.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

