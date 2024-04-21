Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,554 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Target by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Target by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Target by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Target stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

