Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

