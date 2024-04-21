Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes $2.91 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $749.98. 867,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,054. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $805.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.79.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

