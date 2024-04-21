Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $417.01. 1,159,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

