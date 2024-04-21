Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

