Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

