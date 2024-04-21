CIBC Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$74.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.67.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$66.18 on Wednesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.09.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.6943044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Insiders have sold a total of 98,694 shares of company stock worth $6,095,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

