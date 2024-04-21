Citigroup Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $192.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 45,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

