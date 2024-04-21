Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $117,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $59.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.