Citigroup Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $51.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $87,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

