Citigroup Raises Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.12.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after acquiring an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 561,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

