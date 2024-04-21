Clorox’s (CLX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.63.

CLX stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.87. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

