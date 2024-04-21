CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CME traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.77.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

