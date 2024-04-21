CNB Bank Acquires 977 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shopify Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 774.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.