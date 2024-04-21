CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $591.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $692.00 and a 200 day moving average of $603.49. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

