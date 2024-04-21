CNB Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,605,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $245.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

