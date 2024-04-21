CNB Bank Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.