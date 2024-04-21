Coinmetro Token Price Down 0% Over Last Week (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $561.45 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,944.35 or 0.99893121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010728 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,567,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,567,949.36 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.6397396 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $639.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

