Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 692.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 107,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

