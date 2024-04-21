Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.24. 24,227,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

