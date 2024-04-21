Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.24. 24,227,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.