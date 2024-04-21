Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBSH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $71,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after buying an additional 611,172 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

