Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 511 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 6,611,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

