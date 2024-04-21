Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 1,556 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $55.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.