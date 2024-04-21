Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $15.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,414.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,571.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3,369.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

