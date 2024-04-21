Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $19.62 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

