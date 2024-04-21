Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Paper were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 14,618,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,589. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

