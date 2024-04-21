Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,653 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

