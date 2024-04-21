Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,070,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

