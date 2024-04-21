Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,217 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.33. 5,126,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

