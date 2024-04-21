Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.0% per year over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

