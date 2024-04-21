Conflux (CFX) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Conflux has a total market cap of $977.34 million and $46.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,817.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.33 or 0.00771907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00129122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00181173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00107061 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,310,511 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,320,063 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

