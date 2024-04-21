Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $997.98 million and $57.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,288.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.88 or 0.00785567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00130399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00186573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00050472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00107667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,225,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,252,254 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,992,142,267.43 with 3,942,142,253.68 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25597807 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $60,985,058.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.