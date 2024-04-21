ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. 3,984,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,878. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

