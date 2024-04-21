Contrasting Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $30,000.00 63.59 -$4.72 million N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.29 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.87

Analyst Recommendations

Digital Locations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Locations and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations -18,165.38% N/A -14,357.92% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Digital Locations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. It also provides web-based software, which provides a system and method for identifying wireless communication assets. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

