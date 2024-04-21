Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 191,292 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.75% of Open Text worth $200,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

