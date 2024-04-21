Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $119,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after purchasing an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after acquiring an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $135.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,326,307 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

